New Zealand Warriors logo

Warriors captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck will lead the strongest available side for the club in their final NRL trial against the Wests Tigers at the International Stadium in Rotorua on Sunday.

Head coach Stephen Kearney has named a vastly experienced squad, with both Adam Blair and Kodi Nikorima coming into the side after helping Maori Kiwis in their win over the Australian Indigenous team in Saturday night’s intense All Stars contest.

Warriors Team List

  1. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (C)
  2. Patrick Herbert
  3. Hayze Perham
  4. David Fusitu’a
  5. Ken Maumalo
  6. Kodi Nikorima
  7. Blake Green
  8. Leeson Ah Mau
  9. Wayde Egan
  10. Agnatius Paasi
  11. Adam Blair
  12. Tohu Harris
  13. Isaiah Papali’i
    INTERCHANGE
  14. Chanel Harris-Tavita
  15. Jamayne Taunoa-Brown
  16. Adam Tuimavave-Gerrard
  17. Karl Lawton
  18. Paul Turner
  19. Taane Milne
  20. Josh Curran
  21. Peta Hiku
  22. Lachlan Burr
  23. Eliesa Katoa
  24. Edward Kosi
  25. Leivaha Pulu

2 COMMENTS