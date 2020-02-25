Warriors captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck will lead the strongest available side for the club in their final NRL trial against the Wests Tigers at the International Stadium in Rotorua on Sunday.
Head coach Stephen Kearney has named a vastly experienced squad, with both Adam Blair and Kodi Nikorima coming into the side after helping Maori Kiwis in their win over the Australian Indigenous team in Saturday night’s intense All Stars contest.
Warriors Team List
- Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (C)
- Patrick Herbert
- Hayze Perham
- David Fusitu’a
- Ken Maumalo
- Kodi Nikorima
- Blake Green
- Leeson Ah Mau
- Wayde Egan
- Agnatius Paasi
- Adam Blair
- Tohu Harris
- Isaiah Papali’i
INTERCHANGE
- Chanel Harris-Tavita
- Jamayne Taunoa-Brown
- Adam Tuimavave-Gerrard
- Karl Lawton
- Paul Turner
- Taane Milne
- Josh Curran
- Peta Hiku
- Lachlan Burr
- Eliesa Katoa
- Edward Kosi
- Leivaha Pulu
Gna be a long year for warriors fans if that’s their strongest team 😬
Warriors for the spoon this year I’d say.