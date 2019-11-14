The Warriors made have made several changes to their football department, signing former Knights coach Nathan Brown, former Wallabies rugby union strength and conditioning coach Craig Twentyman and ex-Kiwi international Slade Griffin.

Brown has joined the club as specialist coach during the preseason, Twentyman is the new head of the performance department and Griffin has been signed as Future Warriors Programme coach.

“These appointments have been made after extensive consideration, each of them designed to improve our football department in critical areas,” Warriors chief executive Cameron George told the club website.

“Nathan has terrific credentials with his background as a coach and former player. He’ll work with the squad over the summer and will be used from time to time during the course of the season.

“Craig is going to be a tremendous asset in our performance area and Slade is a perfect fit working alongside Greg in helping to create a cohesive pathway for young players which the club has long needed.

“Justin further bolsters our football department with his extensive background as a top-level coach.

“These appointments will provide us with new voices, new energy and new ideas in key areas as we head into the preseason.”

Additionally, 2019 Jersey Flegg Cup coach Greg Boulous has become SG Ball Cup (under-18) coach and Future Warriors Programme general manager while World Cup 9s-winning Kiwi Ferns coach and Warriors NRLW assistant Justin Morgan takes over the club’s Canterbury Cup coach.

The new appointments follow the departures of general manager football Brian Smith, head of athletic performance Alex Corvo and Canterbury Cup coach Nathan Cayless.

“It’s fantastic that recent staff recruitment has allowed growth from within and we can spread the work requirements across existing staff and give them a chance to grow in the club,” said George.

“Peter O’Sullivan will continue in his role and will work closely across all parts of the development, pathways and coaching areas.”