The Warriors have no interest in bringing Israel Folau back to the NRL.

A number of clubs have been linked to the controversial star who was heavily linked to the Dragons before they cooled their interest amidst fan scrutiny.

A move to New Zealand makes sense as it would allow Folau’s wife, Maria to return to Auckland.

But Warriors CEO Cameron George ended speculation by confirming the club has no interest in the 31-year-old.

“Israel’s not even on our radar,” George told Stuff journalist David Long.

“We’ve got our own plans and we’re working through those now.”

George also dismissed speculation around Melbourne’s Brandon Smith returning to New Zealand at the end of the year.

The Warriors have $1.1 million available in their salary cap after skipper Roger Tuivasa-Sheck announced his move to Auckland Blues in the Super Rugby at the end of the season.

But the Warriors won’t splash the cash to lure the premiership hooker, despite Melbourne allowing Smith to talk to other clubs.