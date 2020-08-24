Sea Eagles youngster and Warriors loanee Albert Hopoate has been recalled to Manly following a growing injury crisis for Des Hasler’s side, nrl.com confirms.

The club’s decision comes just 24 hours after it was reported Hasler wold not be relying on Hopoate to return from his loan spell, with the Sea Eagles now backflipping on their initial call.

The 19-year-old signed a short-term contract with the Auckland-based club last week in hope of making his NRL debut, but the exciting prospect may now play his first game for his parent club.

Hopoate’s father, John, blasted the Sea Eagles following their decision to send their prized prospect to the Warriors, per Fox Sports.

“Good, we don’t EVER want to come back…,” he said in a post to social media.

Ironically, the video posted to Instagram was captioned ‘Hasler won’t recall Hopoate yet.’

While the Warriors lose out on the Hopoate contract, the club has confirmed the extensions of Eels duo George Jennings and Daniel Alvaro for round 16.

The Parramatta pair were set to return to the Eels’ bubble this week, however, the Warriors were able to land an extension for the duo.