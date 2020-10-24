English Super League outfit the Wigan Warriors are hoping to retain Australian star Bevan French after a dominant display in the Challenge Cup, per The Canberra Times.

French scored three tries in the Warriors’ 58-12 win over St Helens and has been linked to a move home for 2021.

Despite being tipped to return to the NRL for next season, Wigan coach Adam Lam is hopeful the Australian fullback will remain with the Warriors.

“He’s been unbelievable for us and he’s only going to get better if we can keep him here next year,” Lam said.

“We’re doing our best to keep him.

“It’s well known that he’s getting a few bites from the NRL but it’s not a done deal and be reassured we’ve left no stone unturned. I talk to Bevan every day and that will continue.