The New Zealand Warriors have issued an injury update on playmaker Te Maire Martin, who fractured his left fibula in their loss to the Knights last round.

The playmaker was forced off the field after he was injured trying to cross the line to score a try.

He is expected to spend eight weeks on the sidelines which won't see him return until early June. Potentially his first game back could be against the new expansion team the Dolphins on June 3.

Wayde Egan will also be unavailable this week after suffering a concussion knock, but he is expected to return next round. The hooker was automatically ruled out after he failed his HIA on Sunday.

The club will also be missing Marata Niukore for one more game as the back-rower serves the second game of his suspension. Niukore will be available to return next week and is a lock-in for the team.

Also on the sidelines is Rocco Berry. The centre picked up a minor quadricep strain in the NSW Cup against the Western Suburbs but is expected to be available for selection next week.