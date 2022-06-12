Ben Murdoch-Masila could be looking at a lengthy stint on the sidelines after suffering an arm injury during Sunday's loss to the Cronulla Sharks.

His arm was caught in a tackle during the first half, and he would be ultimately ruled out of the game having managed just 21 minutes.

With Cronulla working it out of their own end, a shift to the right-hand side saw Murdoch-Masila, who has been in the starting team recently, defending on the edge.

As he attempted to make a tackle on star fullback Will Kennedy, who ultimately threw a forward pass to winger Sione Katoa, his arm got jammed between teammate Marcelo Montoya and Kennedy.

Murdoch-Masila stayed down in considerable pain and would leave the field straight away, with Fox Sports sideline reporter Billy Moore suggesting he had "subluxed the elbow."

It's unclear how long Murdoch-Masila could miss with the injury, however, he will undoubtedly need scans to confirm the extent of the damage to the elbow.

The injury comes as another blow to the club, with the veteran prop having been called into the starting team to replace the injured Addin Fonua-Blake, who is out with a long-term foot injury, and Matt Lodge who departed the club a couple of weeks ago.

The Warriors, who went on to lose the game 38 points to 16 despite running out to an early lead, also lost Chanel Harris-Tavita for a brief period, although he was able to return and complete the contest against the Sharks.

The injury to Murdoch-Masila will now likely mean Bunty Afoa or Dunamis Lui will come into the starting team, although Tohu Harris could also move to prop, allowing Josh Curran to come into the starting team on the edge or at lock, with Jack Murchie also maintaining his place.

The Warriors will confirm their team for their Round 15 clash with the Penrith Panthers on Tuesday at 4pm (AEST), with the game to be played next Saturday at 5:30pm (AEST) in Redcliffe.