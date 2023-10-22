The Bulldogs are reportedly set to secure Warriors forward Josh Curran after the 24-year-old was given permission to enter talks with rival clubs.

Since being granted consent to speak with other sides, the Sydney Morning Herald have reported that Curran has been in conversation with the Bulldogs.

The Indigenous All Star is contracted with the Auckland-based side until the end of the 2024 season, but the club's current salary cup pressures could see him depart earlier than expected.

If Curran ends up at Belmore he'll be one of many young recruits under the watch of head coach Cameron Ciraldo.

While he mainly came off the bench for the Warriors the former Rooster made 52 running metres per game along with 21 tackles.