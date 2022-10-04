The New Zealand Warriors have today confirmed the departure of front-rower Aaron Pene, who was originally signed with the club through to the end of 2023.

Pene made his NRL debut for the Melbourne Storm against the St George Illawarra Dragons in 2020. He played nine more games for the Victorian outfit before moving to the Warriors at the start of the 2022 season on a two-year deal.

The 27-year-old became Warrior #266 when he made his club debut – also against the Dragons – in Round 1. Though he spent the majority of his time coming off the pine for the New Zealand club, he played in the starting side in his final three games in club colours.

During the 2022 season he averaged 65 metres and 18 tackles in 28 minutes per game. He made 14 NRL appearances for the season.

Of Samoan heritage, Pene initially rose through the ranks in the Parramatta under-20s and Penrith NSW Cup side.

“We thank Aaron for his contribution this year and wish him all the best for the future,” said Warriors CEO Cameron George.