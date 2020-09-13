Warriors centre Peta Hiku will need to convince Warriors medical stuff he is suffering no lingering concussion issues in order to line-up against the Canberra Raiders on Sunday.

Hiku was taken off after a collision with Sharks forward Siosifa Talakai late in Sunday night’s game at Kogarah.

Warriors five-eighth Kodi Nikorima was also treated for an arm injury and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck had a leg problem late in the match as well but both are expected to be fit.

Roosters captain Boyd Cordner left the field midway through the first half on Saturday night at the SCG after landing heavily on his head and did not return.a nasty head injury.

Cordner hurt his head when attempting to score a try and failed to return to the field after his HIA.

The skipper spent five weeks out after repeated headaches followed a training knock leading into round 11.

It came after a sickening blow against Melbourne that cost Cordner a week on the sidelines.

Warriors rookie back-rower Eliesa Katoa has likely played his last game for the season with coach Todd Payten saying caution was the way to go as he recovers from hand surgery.

Katoa was initially given a two-week lay-off after suffering a broken hand against the Knights in round 16, but Payten said no risks would be taken.

“I’d dare say there’s a good chance he’ll miss next week” as well in reference to next Sunday’s clash with Canberra.

The Warriors remain a slight chance of sneaking into the top eight, but need a perfect run home.

“There’s a small chance he’ll return towards the end of the season,” Payten said.

“But with Eli and how valuable he’ll be to us over the next eight years, we’re going to be smart in letting him play and making sure his hand is fully healed before we make that decision.”