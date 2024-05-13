The Manly Sea Eagles have reportedly added another member to their off-field staff for this season.

The arrival of Troy Weeden will see him work alongside Warren McDonnell and Peter Gentle as the Sea Eagles attempt to find the best young players in rugby league.

Wide World of Sports has reported that the Sea Eagles have added Troy Weeden to their off-field staff. Weeden will work in a pathways recruitment role at the club.

A coach for Westfield Sports High School, Weeden has previously coached some of the best young players in the competition, such as Parramatta Eels fullback Blaize Talagi and Wests Tigers five-eighth Lachlan Galvin.

He has also helped develop some of the best former NRL players, including Jarryd Hayne, Pat Richards, Issac Luke, Israel Folau, and Krisnan Inu.