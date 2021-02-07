The New Zealand Warriors are looking into life after Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, with their star skipper joining Super Rugby side the Auckland Blues from 2022.

Tuivasa-Sheck’s departure leaves a significant void at fullback for the Warriors, with the club now eyeing rival No.1’s to succeed the Dally M medallist.

With little star power on offer at the end of the 2021 season, the Warriors are tipped to persist with either Roosters centre Joseph Manu or Clive Churchill Medal winner Ryan Papenhuyzen, who remain contracted until the end of next year, per The Daily Telegraph.

Warriors recruitment manager Peter O’Sullivan will hold a major role in potentially luring Manu across the Tasman, having originally recruited the 24-year-old to Bondi during his tenure with the Roosters.

Manu played started just two of his 21 games last season at fullback, but showed plenty of promise at the back in the absence of superstar James Tedesco.

With the Warriors set to hold over $1 million in cap room from Tuivasa-Sheck’s departure alone, with ability to lure a big-name fullback remains as strong as any.

Cowboys fullback Scott Drinkwater is currently of interest for the Warriors, while Dragons No.1 Matt Dufty looms as the other obvious option on offer at the end of the season.

Should the Warriors back-in either Rocco Berry or Peta Hiku for the time being, Manu or Papenhuyzen stand as strong suitors down the road.