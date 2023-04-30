The New Zealand Warriors have earned a minor injury uptick, with a forward's injury potentially better off than first thought.

In a statement released by the Mount Smart side, despite the fact as many as six starters could be missing for their Round 10 clash against reigning premiers Penrith next Saturday, they could still receive a shot in the arm.

Although Jazz Tevaga was first diagnosed with an Achilles injury, the forward is now said to be hampered with a calf - an injury that is still yet to come with a return date.

However, in better news, skipper Tohu Harris could be back to face the Panthers during Magic Round, with the former Storm forward said to be progressing well after re-aggravating his MCL.

Should Harris miss the Panthers' litmus test, he remains likely to return for the Warriors' Round 11 date with the Dogs in Sydney.

Boom import Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad is also an odds-on bet to be back to face Ivan Cleary's charges after serving his mandatory period on the sidelines due to concussion.

Elsewhere on the injury list, ex-Knight Mitchell Barnett is also without a return to action date, currently sidelined with a neck injury.

Te Maire Martin is not expected back for the Warriors until Round 15, with the Tokoroa native still rehabing his fibula.