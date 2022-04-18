New Zealand Warriors coach Nathan Brown has cleared Shaun Johnson and Josh Curran of injury, while also using his post-match press conference to implore the NRL not to suspend Victor Radley for a hit on Edward Kosi.

Both Curran and Johnson copped knocks to the knee during Sunday's 22 points to 14 loss to the Sydney Roosters, however, Brown said post-game that both players were cleared of any structural damage.

"Yeah, I think they are more just clashes from what I understand," Brown said.

"I don't think there is anything structural that we need to worry about at this stage unless something has changed."

Neither player was forced from the field after the collision, however, concern was shown for both in the immediate aftermath, with Johnson going down in back play for a length of time during the second half, and Curran spending ten minutes on the sideline during the first half.

It came as the Warriors attempted to wrestle their way back into a game they had led eight points to six at halftime over a struggling Roosters outfit, who found their best form in the second half.

While the Warriors have two injury worries, three Roosters have a nervous wait for the match review committee to make determinations after Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, Angus Crichton and Victor Radley were put on report.

All three players were placed on report inside the opening 45 minutes of the game for high or dangerous tackles, however, Brown, without being prompted by reporters, said Radley shouldn't be suspended after he clipped winger Edward Kosi who was trying to get out of his own in goal area.

"I'll be really disappointed if the bloke who made the tackle (Victor Radley) gets suspended that got Edward Kosi," Brown said.

"Honesty, I understand we should have got a penalty and a free change, but they can't suspend him for that. Ed was on the ground. If the game goes to that level, I understand we have concussion and things like that, but you can't suspend Victor Radley for that. You can't possibly.

"Ed was diving to the ground to do the right thing, and I'm not sure what Victor is supposed to do so I hope they don't suspend the bloke for that one.

"I'm all for the protection of players. The ref got it right. He gave us our penalty and we got our free change because Ed had to go off, but we can't let the game get to that where Victor can't play because a bloke is that low to the ground."

Kosi passed his head injury assessment and was able to return to the field for the second half.

The Warriors will take on the Melbourne Storm next Monday on Anzac Day, while the Roosters play the St George Illawarra Dragons on the same day.