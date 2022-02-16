New Zealand Warriors lock Josh Curran has inked a new extension with the club, keeping his services with the Warriors until the end of the 2024 season.

The 22-year-old enjoyed an impressive campaign last year, cementing his place in Nathan Brown's front pack across 14 appearances for the season.

Capable of playing in the No.13, as a second-rower and off the interchange, Curran has emerged as a formidable forward option for the Auckland-based club.

Within the club's announcement, Curran expressed his delight to pen his future with the Warriors for a further season.

“I’m excited about extending my time with the Vodafone Warriors,” he said.

“I believe we have a great future ahead of us and I want to be a leader of the pack as we search for our first premiership.

“I couldn’t be happier staying and I can’t wait to get home to New Zealand to play in front of our great fan base and sponsors.”

Curran has played a total of 19 games for the Warriors since moving from the Roosters in 2019, making his debut that season against his former club.

The Sydney-born back-rower earned a feature in last week's All-Star showcase, representing the Indigenous squad across a 47-minute spell under Laurie Daley.

Warriors GM Craig Hodges lauded Curran's rise under Brown's watch, stating his excitement in the forward's future.

“Josh made enormous progress last season when he really delivered on the potential we knew he had as a player,” Hodges said.

“The key was that he made some big adjustments that have paid off. He also benefited from the confidence Nathan (Brown) showed in him.

“You can see how much he has grown in the last year and what’s really encouraging is that he has so much room to improve further.”

The Warriors will begin their 2022 NRL campaign against the Dragons at Sunshine Coast Stadium on Saturday, March 12.