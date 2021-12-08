New Zealand Warriors second-rower Tohu Harris has been appointed as captain for the 2022 season, succeeding departed fullback Roger Tuivasa-Sheck.

Harris has been a stalwart for the Warriors' forward pack since arriving from the Storm at the end of the 2017 season, having held a key role for the Auckland-based club across the past four years.

The veteran back-rower has played 65 games for the Warriors, tallying a total of 182 appearances in the NRL - dating back to 2013.

TOHU HARRIS

Second-row Warriors 2021 SEASON AVG 41.3

Tackles Made 0.2

Tries 1.7

Tackle Breaks

Taking on the role ahead of a crucial campaign for the Warriors, Harris expressed his pride to be able to lead the club and follow in the footsteps of previous captains in Tuivasa-Sheck, Ryan Hoffman and Simon Mannering.

“It’s a huge honour but there’s also a big responsibility that comes with it, especially seeing the guys who have had the role in the past,” Harris told warriors.kiwi.

“The last three captains (we’ve had) Simon for a lot of years, Hoffy (Ryan Hoffman) for a year and then Roger for a few years. They (stand out) for the type of people they are, how hard they work and away from footy they’re really good guys, they’re easy to talk to and they’re genuine guys you can trust.

“I’ve taken that on board and I’m approachable but I’m also working as hard as I can to make myself a better player and trying to push players to do the same.

“I never looked at myself or imagined myself in the captaincy role. This wasn’t something I thought would ever happen. I want to make sure I do the role justice and take this club forward.

“We’re really trying to drive the connection to home. Whether you’ve been there or grown up there or haven’t set foot there before we want everyone in this club from staff to players and supporters to have a real connection to New Zealand, to Mount Smart Stadium and to the Pacific.

“I’m really excited about putting these things in place and driving that connection to home.”

The Warriors will begin their 2022 season against St George Illawarra on Saturday, March 12 at Sunshine Coast Stadium, Queensland.