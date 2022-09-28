After more than two decades, the Vodafone Warriors will be no more next year, with the side set to be renamed the One New Zealand Warriors from November 1 for the 2023 season.

The change comes 24 years into the Auckland-based team’s relationship with Vodafone and reflects their major sponsor’s decision to rebrand in New Zealand.

The rebrand came about as a result of Vodafone NZ deciding to align itself more with the nation after being separated from its parent company in 2019.

Warriors CEO Cameron George spoke on the change, which will see the club continue its relationship with the telco into a 25th year.

“The partnership between Vodafone and the Warriors is an enduring one, spanning 24 years, starting before some of our players were even born,” he said.

“We view this shift in the brand and what it stands for as one which will enhance our mana and better represent who the Warriors are.

“We’re excited to tackle the future with One New Zealand by our side, with big ambitions on and off the field.”

Vodafone NZ’s experience and commercial manager Joe Goddard also discussed the change and hopes it reflects further on the field.

“We see this as an opportunity to help reinvigorate the team after the challenge border restrictions presented over the last few seasons,” he said.

“There is a lot of fresh energy that comes with a name change and we see that energy as something the players can tap into heading into the 2023 season. I’ve said it once and I’ll say it again: ‘This is our year’.”

One New Zealand will be only the third ever brand name to be a major sponsor of the Warriors since their introduction in 1995.