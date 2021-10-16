The New Zealand Warriors are set to sever their professional ties to the Redcliffe Dolphins ahead of the latter's entry to the NRL in 2023.

According to Stuff NZ's David Long, although the relationship that has been forged between the two sides across the past pair of seasons has proven fruitful, the impending elevation of The Dolphins to first-grade status has necessitated the parting of ways.

Since being forced to cross the ditch ahead of the 2020 season due to Covid halting any international departures and arrivals, the Warriors have created and maintained a link with the Moreton Bay-based club.

Given their inability to field reserve and under-age grade sides, the Mount Smart side were afforded the right to field their roster depth with the Dolphins in the Queensland Cup.

The imminent split between both parties was also created so the Kiwi club could return to fielding second and third-string sides under their own banner.

While the bond is set to end at the cessation of 2022, continuing uncertainty surrounding flights in and out of New Zealand has meant that the Warriors will play a portion of next season on the Dolphins' home ground, Moreton Daily Stadium.

Speaking to Long on Friday, Warriors CEO Cameron George explained that he was overjoyed that their hosts had gained the highly sought-after 17th license earlier in the week.

“I’m extremely happy for them,” he said.

“They’re a really good footy club and team of people. The region deserves the opportunity to be a part of it.”

George also revealed that the separation had long been in the pipeline and divulged what was next for his own expansion side.

“Our relationship with Redcliffe was always expiring at the end of 2022,” he said.

“It was strategically done that way because of their application to the NRL.

“Based on that, we’ve got plans beyond 2022 and hopefully we’re back to normal, whereby we can participate in Australian-based competitions with our own teams.

“Due to the inability for us to travel, there was a strategic gap we needed to fill to get our players playing quality footy.”

Although the Warriors and Dolphins will go from aiding to opposing one another across the next 12-months, Long laid claims to the fact that the brand-new side could be left with a thank you gift of sorts.

The Auckland-based scribe suggested that as Kodi Nikorima holds a professional relationship with incoming Dolphins coach Wayne Bennett, the playmaker could well make the trade between the two teams prior to 2023.

Long also claimed that as the 27-year-old will come off contract at the end of 2022 and that he was keen on remaining in the sunshine state, the potential for staying put north of Brisbane remained a real possibility.

The Palmerston North-born utility was selected in the squad for each of the club's 22 games in 2021 and scored 100 points in his seventh season at the level.