Brisbane Broncos head coach Kevin Walters has confirmed star fullback Reece Walsh will join the club in 2023.

The NRL transfer market was kicked into overdrive over the last 24 hours, with the Warriors signing Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad from the Canberra Raiders, and confirming they have given permission for Reece Walsh to negotiate with the Broncos.

The Warriors have reportedly made it clear they won't be releasing Walsh to any other club than the Red Hill outfit though, making it clear they don't want this to turn into a circus.

Walsh is on contract with the Warriors for the 2023 season, but has had personal circumstances change so that he is unwilling to move to Auckland permanently with the team next season when they relocate after spending almost three seasons in Australia.

It's understood the deal is in the final stages of being signed off on, although the Broncos may still need to offer a player swap to the Warriors for 2023, with it being reported that Te Maire Martin could be the player to depart Red Hill and make the trip to Auckland. That seems a feasible solution given Martin is a New Zealander.

Speaking to Peter Psaltis on Wide World of Sports Radio, coach Walters confirmed that Walsh would be wearing Brisbane colours next year, although the move is yet to be officially announced.

"It's over the line," Walters said.

"Great news for all Broncos people. Reece is one of those boys that we lost last year in the contractual situation, but we are very pleased to say we will get him back next year.

"He is a terrific young footballer and I have always felt like he belonged in Brisbane, and it's great news that he is coming back to the Broncos next year."

Walsh left the Broncos in early 2021 for the Warriors, having originally signed with the Auckland-based club for 2022 before being handed a release and making his debut with the Warriors in Round 7 last year.

He has played 30 NRL games since his debut and has been included in Queensland's State of Origin squad twice - once last year before injury ruled him out of contention for the game, and once this year for Game 2, when he was named in number 22.