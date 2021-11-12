Broncos coach Kevin Walters has spoken on Adam Reynolds' contention to succeed Alex Glenn as Brisbane's captain for 2022.

Reynolds, who has ventured to Red Hill after 231 games with South Sydney, is seen as the favourite to pull on the proverbial captain's armband next season.

The 31-year-old brings unparalleled experience to a youthful Broncos squad, having won a premiership with the Rabbitohs and captaining the club over the past two years.

Walters will be hoping Reynolds brings more than just stability to his halves rotation for next season, with a large void of leadership evident throughout this year.

The Broncos coach stated that the veteran halfback meets the needed criteria to be captain, but wouldn't suggest the Reynolds has the role just yet.

“He’s already a Bronco ... he’s loving life in Brisbane,” Walters said, per 7 News.

“What we need as our captain is someone that knows the game really well, plays really well and is a good person more than anything else.

“Adam ticks all those boxes so he’ll be a strong candidate.”

Walters could look toward another recruit in Kurt Capewell to help form a new-look captaincy contingent, with the Broncos having utilised Glenn as the sole leader of the club in 2021.

Glenn was retained as captain of the Broncos following his first year as skipper in 2020, with the now-retired forward having led Walters' squad without the supporting network of a leadership group.

Walters could look to a number of key figures at the club that are emerging as pivotal players at Red Hill, with the likes of Payne Haas, Patrick Carrigan and Thomas Flegler all potentially in line for a leadership role for 2022.

Carrigan would also be seen as a candidate for the captaincy, however a clouded future could place some strain on his running.

NRL newcomers the Dolphins are understood to be showing interest in the Broncos prop, who reportedly knocked back an extension offer from Brisbane recently.

Speaking on the Dolphins' potential interest, Walters expressed his understanding of their likely impact on the transfer market, namely players like Carrigan.

“Redcliffe are a threat to a lot of teams,” Walters added.

“They’ve got to assemble a squad of 30 players and some more on top of that.

“It’s not just us every club’s under pressure, but we’re confident with what we’re building here at the Broncos that we can hang on to the players that we need to hang on to.

“Pat is one of those, certainly.

“We’re doing our best and working with Patty and his management to make sure that happens.”

Carrigan is currently recovering from an ACL injury sustained earlier this year, with the 23-year-old hopeful of an NRL return in Round 1, 2022.