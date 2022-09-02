Under-fire Brisbane Broncos coach Kevin Walters has addressed the media for the first time since Tyson Gamble’s comments on the coaching hierarchy at Red Hill, claiming he wouldn’t be dropping the departing five-eighth ahead of this week’s final round game.

The Courier Mail reports that Gamble has already apologized to Walters following his comments that players turn to Adam Reynolds for advice instead of the head coach.

It was a case of strange timing given the comments were made back in August, before Gamble had even signed a contract at the Knights – and they were only brought to public attention after he was named to start this week following a six-week absence from Walters’ starting side.

“Tyson and I have had a chat about some stuff that was said,” Walters confirmed.

“I actually think it’s a real positive because one of the reasons we brought Adam Reynolds here was to share his knowledge with the players, staff, everybody. So I see (the comments) as a positive.

“I got coached by Wayne Bennett for 10 years and it wasn’t just him I got information from. I went to Origin camps, I picked up information from other players. I don’t mind where the guys get their information from, as long as we keep it in the team environment.

“My understanding is (Gamble) was encouraging Adam and the impact he’s had on our club.”

Despite Brisbane’s late season collapse bringing them to the brink of elimination and exposing a host of flaws still within the side, Walters is optimistic about his prospects regardless of what happens this weekend.

“I don’t see (his employment) as a problem,” Walters said.

“I’m not feeling any pressure. We’ve had a great season and we need to continue that momentum into the Dragons game.

“I certainly think we’re a finals team. We’ve been in the top eight most of the year and we just have to get it right against the Dragons.

“I think we’ve seen some great progress over the last two years. It’s the last round, we’re still in with a chance.”

The Broncos have been dealt a late blow before the key clash, with Jordan Riki (eye) and Corey Jensen (COVID) ruled out, bringing young talent Brendan Piakura into the side for the first time in a year.

“Jordan hasn’t come up too well with his eye, so we’ve brought Brendan into the side,” Walters confirmed.

“Brendan’s had some injuries and COVID, but he’s back playing some good footy in the Queensland Cup.”