Brisbane have lost another veteran for tomorrow's clash against St. George Illawarra, with Corey Oates called into the Maroons squad, adding another inexperienced player to the squad in typical 'baby Broncos' fashion.

Oates, who has enjoyed a stellar comeback season, is a late omission for Kevin Walters' side, with the hulking winger set to replace Murray Taulagi on the left wing for Queensland, after the Cowboy tested positive to COVID on Friday.

The loss of Oates leaves the door open for Delouise Hoeter, who will play just his second game at the top level in seven years, the other coming earlier this season in the form of the Broncos' 40-12 loss to Penrith, where Hoeter deputised Herbie Farnworth at left centre.

Prior to that match, all of Hoeter's other NRL appearances came all the way back in 2015, when the former Tongan international played seven matches for the Wests Tigers.

He will join debutant Zac Hosking as well as rookies Xavier Willison and Ezra Mam in the line-up, while Brisbane are also buoyed by the return of Tyson Gamble and Tesi Niu from the casualty ward.

The Dragons have made just one change to the line-up they named on Tuesday, with Michael Molo dropping off the bench in place of Tautau Moga, but it's likely either reserve in Josh Kerr or Jaiyden Hunt will replace Moga when head coach Anthony Griffin names his final team at 3:05pm Sunday afternoon.