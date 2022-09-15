Kevin Walters will remain coach of the Brisbane Broncos for at least the 2023 season, but his future beyond that isn't secure according to club chairman Karl Morris.

The Broncos have embarked on an internal review following the club's dramatic capitulation to miss the NRL finals in 2022.

Despite sitting around the top four for much of the season, the Broncos fell apart during the final six weeks of the campaign, losing five games over the final month and a half of the campaign.

Starting the run with a loss to the Wests Tigers, the Broncos would lose to the Sydney Roosters, Melbourne Storm, Parramatta Eels and St George Illawarra Dragons, the run only broken with a win over the Newcastle Knights.

Of particular concern was conceding 60 points to the Storm and 53 to the Eels as the club returned to the level of output they had experienced over the prior two years, when they finished with the wooden spoon in 2020 and a bottom-four finish in 2021.

Morris, speaking to AAP, said that Walters was contracted for 2023 and would see out his contract, but that any future extensions after that would likely be limited to a single year, suggesting Walters' future simply won't be secure at Red Hill anytime soon.

"The way I view it is that he has a contract until the end of next year and at some stage during the year we will have a conversation with him about going onto a normal employee contract or extending his current contract," Morris told AAP.

"I assume it would be a yearly contract. I don't see what the benefit or upside is in having any employee, forget just Kevin Walters, on any more than a one-year contract."

Walters had plenty to blame over the final six weeks, including injuries and suspensions, with Queensland Origin star Pat Carrigan missing all but the final game of their losing run to miss the finals.