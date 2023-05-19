Brisbane Broncos coach Kevin Walters has used his post-match press conference after his side's loss to the Penrith Panthers to push the case of Thomas Flegler for a State of Origin jersey, while also admitting Reece Walsh has experienced some "growing pains."

The comments came after Brisbane fell to the Panthers 15 points to 4 on Thursday evening - their third loss in four starts.

Flegler could find himself in a big Origin selection battle with a number of forwards ahead of sides being named on Monday morning.

With five positions likely to be reserved for middle forwards, and Josh Papalii having retired, all of Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, Patrick Carrigan, Lindsay Collins, Christian Welch, Reuben Cotter, Corey Horsburgh, Jai Arrow, J'maine Hopgood, Moeaki Fotuaika and Tom Gilbert could be in line for a spot in Billy Slater's side.

Queensland's envious depth is a point Walters highlighted, but he said Flegler deserves to be there for Game 1, which will be played in Adelaide on May 31.

"I think Tom has done enough to be selected, but you can only fit 17 into that Queensland side, so that'll be a job for Billy and the selectors to pick," Walters said.

"I guess over the Origin period there are three games as well, so not all hinges on the first game. I'd love Fleg to get selected, it's great for his development, I think he has earned the right, but that's not my decision to make.

"Queensland is pretty blessed with the depth we have in most positions."

Brisbane stand-in captain Kurt Capewell agreed with the assessment. A shoe-in for the Maroons' side, he said Flegler has improved over the last 12 months.

"The improvement you have seen in the last 12 months, he [Flegler] is starting to stand up as one of the leaders in our pack and he wouldn't shy away from playing Origin," Capewell said on Flegler.

"Queensland is in such a great spot to have so many players in contention for Origin. It's a healthy competition."

Meanwhile, Reece Walsh is in a two-way race for the fullback jumper against incumbent Kalyn Ponga, who has missed plenty of time this year with a concussion and has played his games in the halves otherwise.

Walters said the "growing pains" were the result of a spine still developing, but said Walsh - who rejoined the Broncos from the Warriors ahead of the 2023 season - would be suited to the Origin arena.

"There is [some growing pains]," Walters said on Walsh.

"We are still working out the right times to get Reece. We saw some flashes of briliance from him. He had a new halves partner there tonight in Jock [Madden], so him and Reyno [Adam Reynolds], Ezra [Mam] and Jock are still sorting their spine out.

"That spine from Penrith have been together for four years, five years. That is where we are still learning about each other's games, but defensively tonight, I was very impressed. I thought that was a good effort."

"I think he is more consistent and I think his style of play is rough and aggressive. I think Origin, he would look good in a Queensland jersey doing that to that other colour they wear in State of Origin."