Facing the judiciary tonight, the Brisbane Broncos have hired judiciary specialist Nick Ghabar to defend Reece Walsh.

Reece Walsh and the Brisbane Broncos will face a long wait on Tuesday after the fullback was referred straight to the judiciary panel rather than being charged by the NRL match review committee for reportedly swearing at the referee last weekend.

The verdict will not only have implications for the club but also for Game 3 of State of Origin, with reports that he will miss as much as a month of footy.

"I'm hearing as much as four weeks and I think it's a good deterrent," SMH Chief Sports Writer Andrew Webster said on SEN.

"He's been acting like a mug recently to be completely honest."

Fighting the charges on behalf of Walsh is Ghabar, who was hired by the Broncos according to The Courier Mail. Ghabar is known as the predominant go-to lawyer for NRL matters.

Recently, Walsh took to social media to explain that he didn't swear at the referee and was instead aimed at his teammates. Veteran teammate Adam Reynolds backed the statement by Walsh.

“Yesterday whilst on the field I swore at another player,” Walsh wrote.

“Whilst I don't promote this language to be directed at anybody, I would NEVER direct this type of language towards a referee. I understand how it may look and I've reached out to Chris Butler to apologize if he thought I was speaking to him.

“And whilst I am not proud of this and want to put it behind me, I also wanted to let the public, and in particular young kids playing the game know that I would never swear at a referee and neither should anybody else – they do a great job and play a huge role in making rugby league the best game in the world.”