Brisbane Broncos star forward Payne Haas continues to hold his mega lead in Zero Tackle's MVP award for 2023 with another strong performance against the Wests Tigers on Saturday night.

All three of last week's top three registered big votes this weekend, meaning Jacob Kiraz and Lachlan Miller hold onto their positions at the top of the leaderboard.

Excellent performances from Reece Walsh, who was a unanimous man of the match for the Broncos, and Harry Grant, have seen the duo move into the top five on the leaderboard.

Manly Sea Eagles star Tom Trbojevic was also a man of the match and moves into the top ten for the first time this season, while other unanimous man of the matches this weekend were Shaun Johnson, Ben Hunt, Cameron Munster and Lindsay Collins.

Here are all the votes from Round 5.

Sydney Roosters vs Parramatta Eels

The Roosters found their way past the Eels in what was ultimately a far more one-way game than the final scoreboard of 28 points to 20 would have suggested. The Roosters, who lost James Tedesco early in the clash to concussion, were guided by their middle third, with Lindsay Collins putting on an excellent display, while Joseph Suaalii was also excellent in filling in at the back.

Canberra Raiders vs Penrith Panthers

The Raiders might have been at home, but were handed a smashing at the hands of Penrith, who ran up a half century of points. Plenty of Penrith players stood out during the contest, but Nathan Cleary, Brian To'o and Izack Tago were among the best as they blasted past the green machine.

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Melbourne Storm

The Storm were able to hold their own as they beat the Rabbitohs on the road, and it was last year's MVP star Cameron Munster who led the way, recording a unanimous man of the match performance in a tight clash. Harry Grant was also excellent, while Thomas Burgess did his utmost to keep the Rabbitohs in the game.

Manly Sea Eagles vs Newcastle Knights

A high-scoring 32-all thriller in Mudgee saw Tom Trbojevic return to his best in a unanimous man of the match performance, while Lachlan Miller was excellent as his opposite number. Dominic Young scored four tries and deserves plenty of accolades for his effort after being a late call up.

St George Illawarra Dragons vs The Dolphins

The Dolphins' bubble finally exploded in Wollongong on Saturday evening, with the Dragons cruising past them on the back of a Ben Hunt masterclass, as is so often the way when the Dragons record a win. Jack Bird and Blake Lawrie were the other standout performers for the Dragons in what was a particularly complete second half.

Brisbane Broncos vs Wests Tigers

The Broncos were at their best, and the Tigers at their worst on Saturday. While Tim Sheens' side slip to zero and five, it was fullback Reece Walsh who starred for the Broncos, while Payne Haas picked up where he left off to continue his superb start to the campaign.

Cronulla Sharks vs New Zealand Warriors

The Warriors didn't appear to be a snowball's chance in hell of winning on the road when they slipped behind 20-0 during the first half, but turn things around they did. Shaun Johnson had an excellent performance, while Jazz Tevaga and Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad were also strong as the visitors recovered.

Canterbury Bulldogs vs North Queensland Cowboys

The Cowboys looked to have this one under wraps at one point, but fell short in the end as Matt Burton sunk the game-winning field goal. It was Jacob Preston and Jacob Kiraz who led the fight for an injury-ravaged Canterbury outfit, while Tom Chester, Reece Robson and Heilum Luki had earlier paved the way for the Cowboys.

Top Ten