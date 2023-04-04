Brisbane Broncos star forward Payne Haas continues to hold his mega lead in Zero Tackle's MVP award for 2023 with another strong performance against the Wests Tigers on Saturday night.
All three of last week's top three registered big votes this weekend, meaning Jacob Kiraz and Lachlan Miller hold onto their positions at the top of the leaderboard.
Excellent performances from Reece Walsh, who was a unanimous man of the match for the Broncos, and Harry Grant, have seen the duo move into the top five on the leaderboard.
Manly Sea Eagles star Tom Trbojevic was also a man of the match and moves into the top ten for the first time this season, while other unanimous man of the matches this weekend were Shaun Johnson, Ben Hunt, Cameron Munster and Lindsay Collins.
Here are all the votes from Round 5.
Sydney Roosters vs Parramatta Eels
The Roosters found their way past the Eels in what was ultimately a far more one-way game than the final scoreboard of 28 points to 20 would have suggested. The Roosters, who lost James Tedesco early in the clash to concussion, were guided by their middle third, with Lindsay Collins putting on an excellent display, while Joseph Suaalii was also excellent in filling in at the back.
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Lindsay Collins
|Lindsay Collins
|Lindsay Collins
|Lindsay Collins
|4
|Joseph Suaalii
|Joseph Suaalii
|Jared Waerea-Hargreaves
|Joseph Suaalii
|3
|Luke Keary
|Jared Waerea-Hargreaves
|Joseph Suaalii
|Jared Waerea-Hargreaves
|2
|Jared Waerea-Hargreaves
|Luke Keary
|Luke Keary
|Luke Keary
|1
|Daniel Tupou
|Clinton Gutherson
|Clinton Gutherson
|Clinton Gutherson
Canberra Raiders vs Penrith Panthers
The Raiders might have been at home, but were handed a smashing at the hands of Penrith, who ran up a half century of points. Plenty of Penrith players stood out during the contest, but Nathan Cleary, Brian To'o and Izack Tago were among the best as they blasted past the green machine.
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Brian To'o
|Nathan Cleary
|Nathan Cleary
|Nathan Cleary
|4
|Izack Tago
|Brian To'o
|Izack Tago
|Izack Tago
|3
|Nathan Cleary
|Izack Tago
|Brian To'o
|Brian To'o
|2
|Moses Leota
|Isaah Yeo
|Isaah Yeo
|Zac Hosking
|1
|Isaah Yeo
|Zac Hosking
|Zac Hosking
|Isaah Yeo
South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Melbourne Storm
The Storm were able to hold their own as they beat the Rabbitohs on the road, and it was last year's MVP star Cameron Munster who led the way, recording a unanimous man of the match performance in a tight clash. Harry Grant was also excellent, while Thomas Burgess did his utmost to keep the Rabbitohs in the game.
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Cameron Munster
|Cameron Munster
|Cameron Munster
|Cameron Munster
|4
|Harry Grant
|Harry Grant
|Harry Grant
|Harry Grant
|3
|Will Warbrick
|Will Warbrick
|Will Warbrick
|Thomas Burgess
|2
|Cameron Murray
|Josh King
|Josh King
|Will Warbrick
|1
|Josh King
|Thomas Burgess
|Thomas Burgess
|Josh King
Manly Sea Eagles vs Newcastle Knights
A high-scoring 32-all thriller in Mudgee saw Tom Trbojevic return to his best in a unanimous man of the match performance, while Lachlan Miller was excellent as his opposite number. Dominic Young scored four tries and deserves plenty of accolades for his effort after being a late call up.
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Tom Trbojevic
|Tom Trbojevic
|Tom Trbojevic
|Tom Trbojevic
|4
|Lachlan Miller
|Lachlan Miller
|Lachlan Miller
|Dominic Young
|3
|Dominic Young
|Dominic Young
|Dominic Young
|Lachlan Miller
|2
|Jake Trbojevic
|Dane Gagai
|Dane Gagai
|Jake Trbojevic
|1
|Dane Gagai
|Jake Trbojevic
|Jake Trbojevic
|Dane Gagai
St George Illawarra Dragons vs The Dolphins
The Dolphins' bubble finally exploded in Wollongong on Saturday evening, with the Dragons cruising past them on the back of a Ben Hunt masterclass, as is so often the way when the Dragons record a win. Jack Bird and Blake Lawrie were the other standout performers for the Dragons in what was a particularly complete second half.
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Ben Hunt
|Ben Hunt
|Ben Hunt
|Ben Hunt
|4
|Jack Bird
|Blake Lawrie
|Jack Bird
|Blake Lawrie
|3
|Blake Lawrie
|Jack Bird
|Blake Lawrie
|Jack Bird
|2
|Moses Suli
|Mikaele Ravalawa
|Moses Suli
|Moses Suli
|1
|Mikaele Ravalawa
|Moses Suli
|Mikaele Ravalawa
|Mikaele Ravalawa
Brisbane Broncos vs Wests Tigers
The Broncos were at their best, and the Tigers at their worst on Saturday. While Tim Sheens' side slip to zero and five, it was fullback Reece Walsh who starred for the Broncos, while Payne Haas picked up where he left off to continue his superb start to the campaign.
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Reece Walsh
|Reece Walsh
|Reece Walsh
|Reece Walsh
|4
|Payne Haas
|Payne Haas
|Payne Haas
|Payne Haas
|3
|Jordan Riki
|Jordan Riki
|Jordan Riki
|Jordan Riki
|2
|Patrick Carrigan
|Patrick Carrigan
|Selwyn Cobbo
|Adam Reynolds
|1
|Adam Reynolds
|Selwyn Cobbo
|Corey Jensen
|Selwyn Cobbo
Cronulla Sharks vs New Zealand Warriors
The Warriors didn't appear to be a snowball's chance in hell of winning on the road when they slipped behind 20-0 during the first half, but turn things around they did. Shaun Johnson had an excellent performance, while Jazz Tevaga and Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad were also strong as the visitors recovered.
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Shaun Johnson
|Shaun Johnson
|Shaun Johnson
|Shaun Johnson
|4
|Jazz Tevaga
|Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad
|Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad
|Jazz Tevaga
|3
|Jesse Ramien
|Jazz Tevaga
|William Kennedy
|Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad
|2
|Siosifa Talakai
|William Kennedy
|Jazz Tevaga
|William Kennedy
|1
|Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad
|Jesse Ramien
|Jesse Ramien
|Jesse Ramien
Canterbury Bulldogs vs North Queensland Cowboys
The Cowboys looked to have this one under wraps at one point, but fell short in the end as Matt Burton sunk the game-winning field goal. It was Jacob Preston and Jacob Kiraz who led the fight for an injury-ravaged Canterbury outfit, while Tom Chester, Reece Robson and Heilum Luki had earlier paved the way for the Cowboys.
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Jacob Kiraz
|Jacob Preston
|Jacob Preston
|Jacob Preston
|4
|Jacob Preston
|Jacob Kiraz
|Jacob Kiraz
|Jacob Kiraz
|3
|Tom Chester
|Reece Robson
|Reece Robson
|Reece Robson
|2
|Hayze Perham
|Heilum Luki
|Paul Alamoti
|Heilum Luki
|1
|Reece Robson
|Tom Chester
|Heilum Luki
|Hayze Perham
Top Ten
|1
|Payne
Haas
|16
|87
|2
|Jacob
Kiraz
|17
|63
|3
|Lachlan
Miller
|15
|58
|4
|Reece
Walsh
|20
|54
|5
|Harry
Grant
|16
|50
|6
|Tom
Trbojevic
|20
|49
|7
|Cameron
Munster
|20
|42
|8
|Shaun
Johnson
|20
|39
|9
|Keaon
Koloamatangi
|0
|36
|9
|Ben
Hunt
|20
|36