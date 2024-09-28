Broncos stars Reece Walsh and Ezra Mam jetted off to Bali for an off-season getaway, but the trip took an unexpected turn when Brisbane's poster boy found himself in an Indonesian hospital.

A photo shared on social media shows Walsh face down on a hospital bed beneath a sign reading “resuscitation area.”

Reports indicate that the injury occurred while Walsh was surfing, and he was dragged over a sharp reef, resulting in cuts to his back.

The injury to Walsh comes amid reports that the Broncos duo is under investigation by the NRL for an alleged incident at a Bali nightclub last weekend.

A complaint was brought to the NRL's attention after an Australian man's phone was damaged while he persistently tried to film Walsh.

Although Mam has replaced the broken phone, the NRL intends to conduct a further investigation once the duo returns to Brisbane.

Both players share the same manager, Nash Dawson, who stated that they have addressed the situation privately.

“The damaged phone was simply an accident within a heavily populated nightclub in Bali,” Dawson said to The Daily Telegraph.

“A person's phone was dropped and damaged, to which that person has asked for the player to pay for the damages and the player has already paid it.”

The incident that occurred that night in Bali is unlikely to result in severe penalties from the NRL.

Both Mam and Walsh are key players in the Brisbane Broncos' future plans, having signed long-term contracts.

The Brisbane Broncos are actively searching for a new coach following Kevin Walters' recent departure from the role.