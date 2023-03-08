Immortal former Broncos' star Wally Lewis has thrown up his tip to be Brisbane's long-term halfback as Adam Reynolds enters the twilight years of his rugby league career.

The Brisbane skipper joined the Broncos last year after a decade-long NRL career with the South Sydney Rabbitohs, inking a three-year deal in Red Hill after his junior club refused to extend the halfback longer than a singular season.

His performance against Penrith was a reminder of not just his high rugby league IQ, but how much more footy is left in Reynolds, however turning 34 in a contract year next season, the tattoo-clad half is running out of time.

Ezra Mam will wear the Broncos' No. 6 jersey for the next decade if he wants to, as will Reece Walsh in the fullback role. Blake Mozer hasn't debuted yet, but he'll be Brisbane's long-term hooker as soon as he's ready for first-grade.

It just leaves question marks over the halfback role beyond 2024.

While there's a host of youngsters coming through the grades and some quality halves on the market next season, Wally Lewis has a clear image of who should next don the Broncos' No. 7 jersey - Sam Walker.

"I think he's one of those guys who just keeps getting better every year," he told Wide World of Sports.

"He's not a guy that demands the ball every time, he probably will the more experienced he becomes.

"I'd be very surprised if in time he doesn't start heading back to Brisbane."

A Brisbane junior, Walker departed the Broncos for Bondi in 2019, and hasn't taken a step back since making his NRL debut early in the 2021 season, considered a strong chance of contesting for the Maroons' halfback role this year.

The club has cash to burn after losing Thomas Flegler and Herbie Farnworth to the Dolphins and failing to lure David Fifita home, leaving a good chunk of the salary cap to be spent, plus Reynolds' salary if the halfback does retire next year.