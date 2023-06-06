Cody Walker, Shaun Johnson and Scott Drikwater have provided a shake up in the top ten of Zero Tackle's NRL MVP race after Round 14 after recording perfect games.

According to our panel of four judges, the trio all recorded a perfect 20 out of 20 in unanimous man of the match performances.

In a week of unanimous MVP performances, James Tedesco, Kotoni Staggs and Jahream Bula also recorded a perfect 20, while the other game saw a split between Isaah Yeo and Brian To'o.

The performances of Tedesco and Bula move them to within striking distance of the top ten, while Staggs registered his first vote since Round 4 in what was undoubtedly his best game of the season to date.

Inside the top ten, Drinkwater breaks in to sit ninth place after his perfect 20, albeit 69 votes behind the leader in Payne Haas.

Shaun Johnson continues his impressive season, moving to sixth, while Walker is now in fourth just nine votes shy of South Sydney teammate Latrell Mitchell.

Reece Walsh, who sits second, managed to gain ten votes on Haas to close the gap to 50, while of the others in the top ten , only Addin Fonua-Blake managed anything of substance with 15 votes.

Cameron Munster and Campbell Graham both drop out of the top ten as a result of this week's votes.

Here are all the votes for Round 14.

Wests Tigers vs Canberra Raiders

New Zealand Warriors vs The Dolphins

Gold Coast Titans vs South Sydney Rabbitohs

Cronulla Sharks vs Brisbane Broncos

Sydney Roosters vs Canterbury Bulldogs

North Queensland Cowboys vs Melbourne Storm

Penrith Panthers vs St George Illawarra Dragons

Top ten

