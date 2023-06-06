Cody Walker, Shaun Johnson and Scott Drikwater have provided a shake up in the top ten of Zero Tackle's NRL MVP race after Round 14 after recording perfect games.
According to our panel of four judges, the trio all recorded a perfect 20 out of 20 in unanimous man of the match performances.
In a week of unanimous MVP performances, James Tedesco, Kotoni Staggs and Jahream Bula also recorded a perfect 20, while the other game saw a split between Isaah Yeo and Brian To'o.
The performances of Tedesco and Bula move them to within striking distance of the top ten, while Staggs registered his first vote since Round 4 in what was undoubtedly his best game of the season to date.
Inside the top ten, Drinkwater breaks in to sit ninth place after his perfect 20, albeit 69 votes behind the leader in Payne Haas.
Shaun Johnson continues his impressive season, moving to sixth, while Walker is now in fourth just nine votes shy of South Sydney teammate Latrell Mitchell.
Reece Walsh, who sits second, managed to gain ten votes on Haas to close the gap to 50, while of the others in the top ten , only Addin Fonua-Blake managed anything of substance with 15 votes.
Cameron Munster and Campbell Graham both drop out of the top ten as a result of this week's votes.
Here are all the votes for Round 14.
Wests Tigers vs Canberra Raiders
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Jahream Bula
|Jahream Bula
|Jahream Bula
|Jahream Bula
|4
|John Bateman
|Jamal Fogarty
|Jamal Fogarty
|Jamal Fogarty
|3
|Jamal Fogarty
|John Bateman
|John Bateman
|John Bateman
|2
|Luke Brooks
|Luke Brooks
|Joseph Tapine
|Joseph Tapine
|1
|Joseph Tapine
|Joseph Tapine
|Luke Brooks
|Luke Brooks
New Zealand Warriors vs The Dolphins
Gold Coast Titans vs South Sydney Rabbitohs
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Cody Walker
|Cody Walker
|Cody Walker
|Cody Walker
|4
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
|Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|3
|Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|Alex Johnston
|Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
|2
|Alex Johnston
|Alex Johnston
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|Alex Johnston
|1
|Moeaki Fotuaika
|Tevita Tatola
|Tevita Tatola
|Hame Sele
Cronulla Sharks vs Brisbane Broncos
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Kotoni Staggs
|Kotoni Staggs
|Kotoni Staggs
|Kotoni Staggs
|4
|Corey Oates
|Corey Oates
|Reece Walsh
|Reece Walsh
|3
|Reece Walsh
|Reece Walsh
|Corey Oates
|Corey Oates
|2
|Herbie Farnworth
|Nicho Hynes
|Payne Haas
|Patrick Carrigan
|1
|Nicho Hynes
|Payne Haas
|Nicho Hynes
|Payne Haas
Sydney Roosters vs Canterbury Bulldogs
North Queensland Cowboys vs Melbourne Storm
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Scott Drinkwater
|Scott Drinkwater
|Scott Drinkwater
|Scott Drinkwater
|4
|Valentine Holmes
|Valentine Holmes
|Valentine Holmes
|Semi Valemei
|3
|Semi Valemei
|Semi Valemei
|Semi Valemei
|Valentine Holmes
|2
|Murray Taulagi
|Peta Hiku
|Murray Taulagi
|Murray Taulagi
|1
|Peta Hiku
|Murray Taulagi
|Peta Hiku
|Peta Hiku
Penrith Panthers vs St George Illawarra Dragons
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Isaah Yeo
|Brian To'o
|Isaah Yeo
|Isaah Yeo
|4
|Brian To'o
|Isaah Yeo
|Ben Hunt
|Brian To'o
|3
|Ben Hunt
|Ben Hunt
|Brian To'o
|Ben Hunt
|2
|Mikaele Ravalawa
|Dylan Edwards
|Sunia Turuva
|Dylan Edwards
|1
|Sunia Turuva
|Mikaele Ravalawa
|Mikaele Ravalawa
|Mikaele Ravalawa
Top ten
|1
|Payne
Haas
|4
|165
|2
|Reece
Walsh
|14
|115
|3
|Latrell
Mitchell
|0
|112
|4
|Cody
Walker
|20
|103
|5
|Nicho
Hynes
|4
|102
|6
|Shaun
Johnson
|20
|99
|7
|Dylan
Edwards
|4
|98
|8
|Addin
Fonua-Blake
|15
|97
|9
|Scott
Drinkwater
|20
|96
|10
|David
Fifita
|0
|95