Dolphins' coach Wayne Bennett has been left frustrated by his sides inability to get off to a fast start yet again, with their tardiness out of the gate ultimately costing them against the Caberra Raiders on Saturday in Wagga Wagga.

The Dolphins, who started slowly against the Gold Coast Titans last week as well but managed to pull the game out of the fire, found themselves down two tries to nothing just over five minutes into the contest against the Green Machine.

The club would ultimately manage to fight back, but fell in golden point to a Jamal Fogarty field goal.

Bennett said he had no idea why the side were struggling out of the gate, and admitted there were no bright spots in the game.

"Wagga is a nice place," Bennett said when asked if there were any bright spots in the performance.

Club captain Jesse Bromwich elaborated more on the club's start, suggesting it was a lack of energy and desire from his side, which all stems to attitude.

"It's just our start. Same as last week. We let ourselves down there," Bromwich said during the post-game press conference.

"We just seemed to lack energy and desire I guess. That's just an attitude thing for me. We have just got to, as a group, suppose not look at any excuses, but probably look within ourselves."

Bromwich said that the Dolphins are unlikely to win games with slow starts.

"I guess you can take some things out of the game, but the biggest thing is our start," Bromwich said.

"We know what kind of side we are, we know what our strengths are, but starting like that, you're never going to be in the game. Obviously there will be some discussions about why, why not, we can't get the job done at the start of the game, but it's hard to look at anything else other than our starts."

The Dolphins, who sit with a five and four record from their nine games, will take on the Cronulla Sharks in magic round next Saturday.