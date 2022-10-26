Jared Waerea-Hargreaves is set to be a pivotal member of the Kiwis' World Cup campaign now the enforcer's suspension is over, however the prop has revealed he needs to watch himself as his children start paying attention.

It was a wild end to the Roosters' campaign, coming from outside the top eight to win their final eight regular season games, before a manic elimination final against arch-rivals South Sydney sent them packing.

Waerea-Hargreaves' form was a baseline for the Roosters' form, his dominant displays putting his club on the front foot, before his madness sent them back a few steps.

The prop had a little melee with Kiwis teammate Nelson Asofa-Solomona when they met in Round 24, before a head slam on Thomas Burgess in their elimination final loss sealed their season, washing away his strong performances in the lead-up.

He's always treaded the line during his NRL career, however now, his kids are tuning in for their father's performances - and his foul play.

“I get on the phone on to my wife and the first thing I ask is, ‘Did Zahli watch that game?' ‘Did my girl see Daddy get sent off?'" Waerea-Hargreaves told The Sydney Morning Herald.

While a three-game ban imposed for the head slam saw Waerea-Hargreaves assume his hopes of a final World Cup campaign were dashed, Michael Maguire showed faith in the Roosters' aggressor, though the pair had to discuss the front-rower's fits of rage.

“These are the conversations that need to be had and we've had them,” Waerea-Hargreaves told The Sydney Morning Herald.