Sydney Roosters' prop Jared Waerea-Hargreaves has been charged by the NRL's match review committee, but will avoid a suspension with an early guilty plea.

The prop was placed on report for a high tackle against Cowboys' lock Thomas Mikaele shortly before being taken out of the game with a hamstring injury during a narrow loss to the North Queensland Cowboys on Sunday afternoon.

Mitigating circumstances in the tackle did appear to see Mikaele fall slightly into the swinging arm of the New Zealand international veteran, but the tackle going unpenalised was a shock when it was later revealed.

Despite the seeming severity of the tackle, Waerea-Hargreaves has only been hit with a Grade 1 charge and will be eligible for a $3000 fine with an early guilty plea given it's a third offence on his rolling record. If he fights and loses at the NRL judiciary, he will serve a two-match suspension.

It's unclear whether Waerea-Hargreaves will return within that timeline regardless given his injury.

The match review committee also handed out two other charges from the game against Roosters' second-rower Siua Wong and his opposite number Heilum Luki.

Wong was charged (Grade 1) for contrary conduct against a match official during the 47th minute of the game and will pay $1000 with an early guilty plea, or $1500 if he heads to the judiciary and loses.

Meanwhile, Luki, who spent ten minutes in the sin bin, has been charged with a Grade 1 dangerous throw charge and will also pay $1000 with an early guilty plea, or $1500 if he loses at the judiciary panel.

All three players have until midday (AEST) on Tuesday to determine their pleas, with any potential hearings to be held on Tuesday night.