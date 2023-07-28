SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 13: Jared Waerea-Hargreaves of the Roosters thanks fans after winning the NRL Qualifying Final match between the Sydney Roosters and the South Sydney Rabbitohs at Sydney Cricket Ground on September 13, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves has been charged by the NRL's match review committee for the fourth time in eight rounds, but will again escape with a fine if he takes the early guilty plea.

Given Waerea-Hargreaves has had three or more offences on his record for all of the charges - which have come back as Grade 1 - he has paid $3000 for each offence.

He will pay another $3000 for an offence during Thursday night's Round 22 heavy loss against the Brisbane Broncos after he was cited for a high tackle in the first half on Payne Haas.

If Waerea-Hargreaves pleads not guilty and heads to the judiciary, he will instead face two weeks on the sideline, however, the likely path of action is another $3000, meaning he will have paid $12000 in fines over the last two months, with a pair of contrary conduct charges in Round 15 joined by a careless high tackle in Round 20.

In addition to Waerea-Hargreaves' charge, Brisbane forward Patrick Carrigan was also hit with a Grade 1 careless high tackle for a first-half shot on Sydney Roosters' winger Daniel Tupou.

The hit is only the second offence on his record, meaning he will only have to pay $1800 with an early guilty plea or risk an extra $700 by heading to the judiciary.

Both Waerea-Hargreaves and Carrigan have until midday (AEST) on Saturday to confirm whether they will accept early guilty pleas or head to the judiciary.