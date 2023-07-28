Jared Waerea-Hargreaves has been charged by the NRL's match review committee for the fourth time in eight rounds, but will again escape with a fine if he takes the early guilty plea.

Given Waerea-Hargreaves has had three or more offences on his record for all of the charges - which have come back as Grade 1 - he has paid $3000 for each offence.

He will pay another $3000 for an offence during Thursday night's Round 22 heavy loss against the Brisbane Broncos after he was cited for a high tackle in the first half on Payne Haas.

If Waerea-Hargreaves pleads not guilty and heads to the judiciary, he will instead face two weeks on the sideline, however, the likely path of action is another $3000, meaning he will have paid $12000 in fines over the last two months, with a pair of contrary conduct charges in Round 15 joined by a careless high tackle in Round 20.

In addition to Waerea-Hargreaves' charge, Brisbane forward Patrick Carrigan was also hit with a Grade 1 careless high tackle for a first-half shot on Sydney Roosters' winger Daniel Tupou.

The hit is only the second offence on his record, meaning he will only have to pay $1800 with an early guilty plea or risk an extra $700 by heading to the judiciary.

Both Waerea-Hargreaves and Carrigan have until midday (AEST) on Saturday to confirm whether they will accept early guilty pleas or head to the judiciary.