Concern has been expressed for Sydney Roosters lock forward Victor Radley after he was taken from the field after suffering a sickening injury during the closing stages of a win over the Melbourne Storm on Friday evening.

With just eight and a half minutes to go in the game and the Storm down by four points but on the attack, Radley attempted to make a tackle on Storm prop Jesse Bromwich.

His head appeared to make contact with the hip of Bromwich, before he hit the ground. Replays appeared to indicate concern for not only a concussion, but other related injuries with his head and neck compressing in the attempted tackle.

He then appeared to show signs of a seizure or convulsing while he lay on the ground, with trainers and medical staff surrounding him quickly before he was eventually removed from the field via the medi cab.

Victor Radley showed signs of convulsing/seizuring after suffering a concussion there. Despite the graphic nature of the incident the presence of immediate convulsions is not associated with adverse results (via scans/recovery time) or risk of future seizures. Hope he is OK — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) August 26, 2022

In a much better piece of news though, Fox Sports sideline reporter Lara Pitt said Radley was up and talking to the medical staff as he was being assessed, his condition improving.

"Victor Radley is in the medical room being assessed," Pitt said.

"Pleased to be able to report he is sitting up and talking to the doctors at the moment though."

Radley has a history of concussions and the Roosters have a reputation as one of the clubs who deal with concussions in a more conservative manner than any other club in the competition.

He will almost certainly miss next week's clash with the South Sydney Rabbitohs on a six-day turnaround, before attempting to take part in the finals series for the tri-colours.

The Roosters would run out winners in the game over the Storm by 18 points to 14.