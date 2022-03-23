South Sydney Rabbitohs prop Tom Burgess could be seen in new colours next season, with the veteran's management beginning to contact rival clubs on their interest in the 29-year old, despite being contracted at Redfern until the end of the 2023 season.

Several clubs are reportedly interested in Burgess, but the Rabbitohs are playing hardball and intend on keeping the star prop for the remainder of his contract.

According to reports from the Daily Telegraph's Dave Riccio, Burgess' manager, who is based in England, is contacting clubs via email gauging interest in the veteran.

"A story breaking on the Telegraph website in relation to Thomas Burgess, the South Sydney forward with 10 seasons at the club," Riccio said on NRL 360.

"Interesting behind-the-scenes machinations in relation to his contract.

"He is actually contracted to Souths until 2023. However, his English based agent has been reaching out to clubs via email gauging any interest.

"I have spoken to Souths today and they don’t have any interest in letting him go immediately, but the fact that there is already movement being made from management.

"It is Burgess’ management making inquiries to rival Sydney clubs if they would be interested in extending Thomas Burgess’ career.

"If it does evolve we just might see the Demetriou factor starting to put his own shape on the roster as well. He has been at the club for 10 seasons and he has been a mainstay of that team."

Several Sydney clubs weighing-up signing @SSFCRABBITOHS Tom Burgess after being offered by his manager despite having 19-months left on his contract. @telegraph_sport https://t.co/uII01JMD8M pic.twitter.com/CheSwUlafB — David Riccio (@DaveRic1) March 22, 2022

The Rabbitohs have already re-signed Cameron Murray, Tevita Tatola, Jai Arrow, Davey Moale and Keaon Koloamatangi under contracts for the foreseeable future, with Burgess on the list of names that the Rabbitohs intend on keeping at Redfern.

The Rabbitohs playing hardball on Burgess' contract however is hardly a surprise, given the club will lose veteran Mark Nicholls to the Dolphins for 2023.

He was granted a release from the final year of his deal to follow former coach Wayne Bennett north to the foundation side, with South Sydney likely to use Burgess as a starter in 2023, while bringing young gun Davvy Moale through from the bench.

Burgess has made 190 appearances for the Rabbitohs since 2013, and has been a mainstay in the side, highlighted by the 2014 Rabbitohs premiership over the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs.

The Rabbitohs will host local rivals in the Sydney Roosters on Saturday night at Accor Stadium starting at 8:05 AEDT.