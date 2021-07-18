The Wests Tigers have left out of favour centre Joseph Leilua out of their bubble, with reports now suggesting the club will not offer him a new contract at the end of the season.

The 29-year-old veteran of 224 NRL games has struggled to find a consistent spot in Michael Maguire's first-choice line-up this year and, off contract at the end of the year, being left out of the bubble, now seems certain to be finishing his time at Concord.

He has only managed 20 games in the season and a half he has spent at the Tigers, scoring six tries and generally struggling for form.

He was a marquee signing at the end of the 2019 season from the Canberra Raiders, where he had played 91 games in a five-year period, becoming one of the best centres in the combination on the back of his explosive combination with Jordan Rapana.

Joining family member Luciano Leilua at the Tigers though, he has gone from bad to worse, despite the emergence of Luciano as one of the best second rowers in the competition at the struggling Tigers.

Joseph has played seven games this season, but with 15 missed tackles in those games, it's little surprise hasn't found a consistent spot in the notoriously hard-nosed Maguire's team.

Should Leilua find a new club next season, it will be his fifth in the NRL, with stints at the Sydney Roosters and Newcastle Knights during the early part of his career.

No clubs have as yet declared an interest in the out of favour centre.