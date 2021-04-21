A “very well known” NRL players has reportedly been involved in the league’s latest sex tape scandal.

It is understood that the player in question performed a sex act with a woman and allegedly filmed her without her consent before distributing the footage to friends, per amp.nine.com.au.

Journalist Dean Ritchie revealed on The Big Sports Breakfast that the video has recently emerged and could place an NRL star in hot water.

“What are you hearing about another sex tape that is doing the rounds in the last 24 hours about an NRL player potentially caught up in another sex tape drama,” Laurie Daley asked Ritchie.

In response, Richie replied: “The video is going around, I received it last night.”

“It is a difficult one. It does look like a first grade player who is very well known. But we can’t prove that yet.

“You would have to go to the right channels to find out if it is the player and if there is any punishment looming.

“It looked like a sex act in a toilet. But until we know more. If we can determine the identity and if it is the player himself. There is more questions than answers.”

It is understood the woman involved is seeking aggravated damages in court from the player in question.

Speaking on The Big Sports Breakfast, Australian cricket great Michael Clarke slammed the player whilst expressing his sympathy for the woman.

“Seriously I don’t get it,” he said.

“Does he not have a house for starters? Like go home. What are you doing in a toilet?

“I feel for everyone involved. In the same breath he might not have known it was being filmed. I feel for the woman involved and can you imagine . . . I don’t know maybe things change when you get older and become a parent, but if I ever saw something like that and my daughter was involved, I’m never forgiving those people involved. Like it is someone’s daughter. I just don’t get it.”

The NRL Integrity Unit is understood to be investigating the matter and is believed to have contacted one NRL club.

MORE TO COME