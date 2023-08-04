After being sent off against the Manly Sea Eagles, Nathan Brown has been charged by the match review committee for a careless high tackle on Ben Trbojevic.

The Sydney Roosters enforcer has been handed a one-game ban if he accepts an early guilty plea or a two-match suspension if he decides to fight the charge and is found unsuccessful.

Roosters WON BY 10 POINTS

Sydney Cricket Ground SYD 26 FT 16 MAN MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

After only being on the field for 30 seconds during his club's 26-16 victory, Brown caught the head of Manly Sea Eagles utility Ben Trbojevic with his arm as he tried to make an immediate impact off the interchange bench in the 63rd minute.

“He might get sent off here,” Steve Roach said on Fox League after watching a replay of the incident.

“I thought it may have been a bad one if it's hit him right on the chin with that bicep."

Referee Ashley Klein could be heard saying the following words before he sent Brown off the field for the remainder of the game.

“The issue is you've run out of the line with intent there, you've left the ground, you are off. Made contact with the head,” Klein said.

Following the game, Rooster head coach Trent Robinson was frustrated with the decision that will now see him lose the forward for at least one week.

"We've had high tackles, we've had shoulder charges, we've had all of that. That was a high tackle that hit him in the neck that had no effect on him (Trbojevic)," Robinson said.

"He got up and elbowed pretty quickly straight after, that wasn't sighted and went unpunished.

"You don't want to see it, I don't think it's great for Ben but I mean there's so much worse than that that has happened, and that gets sent off?

"If the goalposts have moved tonight then move them and then send him off, but if you can't mention when the last send-off was..."

The Roosters face The Dolphins next Saturday night.

