Sydney Roosters forward Nathan Brown has been unceremoniously sent off after only being on the field for 30 seconds.

During his club's 26-16 victory, Brown caught the head of Manly Sea Eagles versatile utility Ben Trbojevic with his arm as he tried to make an immediate impact off the interchange bench.

“He might get sent off here,” Steve Roach said on Fox League after watching a replay of the incident.

“I thought it may have been a bad one if it's hit him right on the chin with that bicep."

Referee Ashley Klein could be heard saying the following words, before he sent Brown off the field for the remainder of the game.

“The issue is you've run out of the line with intent there, you've left the ground, you are off. Made contact with the head,” Klein said.