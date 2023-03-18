NRL Rd 23 - Titans v Storm
GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 19: Jayden Campbell of the Titans looks on during the round 23 NRL match between the Gold Coast Titans and the Melbourne Storm at Cbus Super Stadium, on August 19, 2021, in Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

The Titans and Storm have confirmed their lineups for the match at Cbus Super Stadium.

 2023-03-18T04:00:00Z 
$2.70  ▶
 
$1.47  ▶
Cbus Super Stadium
GLD   
 2023-03-18T04:00:00Z 
   MEL
    #NRLTitansStorm
MATCH CENTRE ▶   
1AJ BrimsonAJ Brimson
2A. Khan-PereiraAlofiana Khan-Pereira
3Brian KellyBrian Kelly
4Aaron SchouppAaron Schoupp
5Phillip SamiPhillip Sami
6Kieran ForanKieran Foran
7Tanah BoydTanah Boyd
8Moeaki FotuaikaMoeaki Fotuaika
9Chris RandallChris Randall
10T. Fa'asuamaleauiTino Fa'asuamaleaui
11David FifitaDavid Fifita
12Joe StimsonJoe Stimson
13Isaac LiuIsaac Liu
 INTERCHANGE
14Jayden CampbellJayden Campbell
15Erin ClarkErin Clark
16Joseph VunaJoseph Vuna
17I. Fa'asuamaleauiIszac Fa'asuamaleaui
 RESERVES
18Sam McIntyreSam McIntyre
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Nick MeaneyNick Meaney1
Will WarbrickWill Warbrick2
Reimis SmithReimis Smith3
Justin OlamJustin Olam4
Xavier CoatesXavier Coates5
Jonah PezetJonah Pezet14
Jahrome HughesJahrome Hughes7
Tui KamikamicaTui Kamikamica8
Harry GrantHarry Grant9
Christian WelchChristian Welch10
Trent LoieroTrent Loiero11
Eliesa KatoaEliesa Katoa12
Josh KingJosh King13
 INTERCHANGE
Tyran WishartTyran Wishart6
Alec MacDonaldAlec MacDonald15
Tariq SimsTariq Sims16
Bronson GarlickBronson Garlick21
 RESERVES
Jordan GrantJordan Grant17

The 2023 NRL Season is here and the Zero Tackle Season Guide is back! Get everything you need, from team lists, fixtures, statistics and a profile on every single player in the competition in our 2023 NRL Season Guide. Available now!