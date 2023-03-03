2022 NRL Grand Final - Panthers v Eels
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 02: Jarome Luai of the Panthers celebrates with the Samoa flag after victory in the 2022 NRL Grand Final match between the Penrith Panthers and the Parramatta Eels at Accor Stadium on October 02, 2022, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

The Panthers and Broncos have confirmed their lineups for the match at BlueBet Stadium.

 2023-03-03T09:05:00Z 
$1.24
 
$4.10
BlueBet Stadium
PEN   
 2023-03-03T09:05:00Z 
   BRI
    #NRLPanthersBroncos
MATCH CENTRE ▶   
1Dylan EdwardsDylan Edwards
2Sunia TuruvaSunia Turuva
3Izack TagoIzack Tago
4Stephen CrichtonStephen Crichton
5Brian To'oBrian To'o
6Jarome LuaiJarome Luai
7Nathan ClearyNathan Cleary
8Moses LeotaMoses Leota
9Mitch KennyMitch Kenny
10J. Fisher-HarrisJames Fisher-Harris
11Luke GarnerLuke Garner
12Liam MartinLiam Martin
13Isaah YeoIsaah Yeo
 INTERCHANGE
14Soni LukeSoni Luke
15Scott SorensenScott Sorensen
16Spencer LeniuSpencer Leniu
17Jaeman SalmonJaeman Salmon
 RESERVES
18Zac HoskingZac Hosking
Selwyn CobboSelwyn Cobbo1
Corey OatesCorey Oates2
Kotoni StaggsKotoni Staggs3
Herbie FarnworthHerbie Farnworth4
Jesse ArtharsJesse Arthars5
Ezra MamEzra Mam6
Adam ReynoldsAdam Reynolds7
Corey JensenCorey Jensen8
Billy WaltersBilly Walters9
Payne HaasPayne Haas10
Kurt CapewellKurt Capewell11
Jordan RikiJordan Riki12
Patrick CarriganPatrick Carrigan13
 INTERCHANGE
Cory PaixCory Paix14
Keenan PalasiaKeenan Palasia15
Thomas FleglerThomas Flegler16
Martin TaupauMartin Taupau17
 RESERVES
Deine MarinerDeine Mariner18

