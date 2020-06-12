The Knights and Storm have cut their squads to 19 ahead of tomorrow’s match at Central Coast Stadium.
2020-06-13T07:30:00Z
|1
|Kalyn Ponga
|2
|Edrick Lee
|3
|Enari Tuala
|4
|Bradman Best
|5
|Hymel Hunt
|6
|Kurt Mann
|7
|Mitchell Pearce
|8
|David Klemmer
|9
|A. McCullough
|10
|Daniel Saifiti
|11
|Aidan Guerra
|12
|Sione Mata'utia
|13
|Herman Ese'ese
|14
|Tex Hoy
|15
|Jacob Saifiti
|16
|Tim Glasby
|17
|Brodie Jones
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange