The Dragons and Sharks have cut their squads to 19 ahead of tomorrow’s match at Campbelltown Stadium.
2020-06-14T08:30:00Z
|1
|Corey Norman
|2
|Jordan Pereira
|3
|Euan Aitken
|4
|Zac Lomax
|5
|M. Ravalawa
|6
|Ben Hunt
|7
|Adam Clune
|8
|Josh Kerr
|9
|Cameron McInnes
|10
|Paul Vaughan
|11
|Tyson Frizell
|12
|Tyrell Fuimaono
|13
|James Graham
|14
|Trent Merrin
|15
|Blake Lawrie
|17
|Matthew Dufty
|18
|Jacob Host
|19
|Jackson Ford
|20
|Jason Saab
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves