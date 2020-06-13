WOLLONGONG, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 13: Ben Hunt of the Dragons runs the ball during the round six NRL match between the St George Illawarra Dragons and the Cronulla Sharks at WIN Stadium on April 13, 2018 in Wollongong, Australia. (Photo by Brett Hemmings/Getty Images)

The Dragons and Sharks have cut their squads to 19 ahead of tomorrow’s match at Campbelltown Stadium.

2020-06-14T08:30:00ZCampbelltown Stadium
1Corey NormanCorey Norman
2Jordan PereiraJordan Pereira
3Euan AitkenEuan Aitken
4Zac LomaxZac Lomax
5M. RavalawaMikaele Ravalawa
6Ben HuntBen Hunt
7Adam CluneAdam Clune
8Josh KerrJosh Kerr
9Cameron McInnesCameron McInnes
10Paul VaughanPaul Vaughan
11Tyson FrizellTyson Frizell
12Tyrell FuimaonoTyrell Fuimaono
13James GrahamJames Graham
 
14Trent MerrinTrent Merrin
15Blake LawrieBlake Lawrie
17Matthew DuftyMatthew Dufty
18Jacob HostJacob Host
 
19Jackson FordJackson Ford
20Jason SaabJason Saab
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
William KennedyWilliam Kennedy19
Sione KatoaSione Katoa2
Josh DuganJosh Dugan3
Jesse RamienJesse Ramien4
Mawene HirotiMawene Hiroti5
Shaun JohnsonShaun Johnson6
Chad TownsendChad Townsend7
Andrew FifitaAndrew Fifita8
Blayke BraileyBlayke Brailey9
Aaron WoodsAaron Woods10
Briton NikoraBriton Nikora11
Wade GrahamWade Graham12
Jack WilliamsJack Williams13
 
Connor TraceyConnor Tracey14
B. Hamlin-UeleBraden Hamlin-Uele15
Toby RudolfToby Rudolf16
Scott SorensenScott Sorensen17
 
Siosifa TalakaiSiosifa Talakai18
Jackson FerrisJackson Ferris21