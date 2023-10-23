The South Sydney Rabbitohs have provided a positive update on club legend Nathan Merritt, revealing he is "able to get out of bed".

“Some great news regarding Nathan Merritt. Nath is now able to get out of bed, sit up and speak to people!" a Rabbitohs statement read on their social media platforms.

"He is recovering well and progressing every day, but has a long way to go to a full recovery.

"Merro asked us to thank all of the Rabbitohs fans for their support and prayers. It means so much to him"

The update from the Rabbitohs comes ten days after he woke from a coma after being placed on life support on October 6.

The one-time NSW Blues winger was placed on life support after collapsing whilst staying with his aunty, and it has since been understood that he suffered an adverse reaction to consuming prescribed pain medication.

The former Rabbitohs winger ranks third on the all-time club try-scorers list with 151 tries in 208 NRL games for the club. He also registered a short two-year stint with the Cronulla Sharks between 2004 and 2005.

His representative honours include one game for the NSW Blues in the 2013 State of Origin series, two appearances for the Australian Prime Minister's XIII, two games for City Origin and three jerseys for the Indigenous All Stars - winning the Preston Campbell Medal in the 2012 All Stars game.

“We heard the news in the Rabbitohs group chat that the players have, it's very sad," Rabbitohs forward Keaon Koloamatangi told News Corp.

“We were all sad to see the news, he's a big part of the club.

“I just want to send my prayers and thoughts to his family and all loved ones, and his (five) kids of course.

“I'll be keeping him and his family in my prayers going forward. I really hope we hear some positive news really soon.”