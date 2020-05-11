The Melbourne Storm will be allowed to return to their AAMI Park training base from Wednesday.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews announced on Monday morning that restrictions would be eased in the state.

“Professional sport, after all it is a workplace, there’s been a lot of work between the AFL and the public health team and we have agreed to a set of arrangements that will allow training for AFL, for rugby league, for other professional sports to resume just before midnight tomorrow night,” Andrews said.

The Storm had been The Storm had been forced to train in NSW town Albury last week but now have the green light to return home.

Andrews said the updates pave the way for NRL and AFL to move ahead with their return plans.

“Of course with that happening, once training is up and running again, that paves the way for the AFL and other codes to make announcements,” Andrews said.

“Training resuming paves the way for footy to be back and I think we all want that provided its safe, appropriate and can be done in a cautious way and I’m confident that it can be.”