It is looming likely that NRL will be played in front of no crowds amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Australia’s chief medical officer Brendan Murphy has advised all Premiers, Chief Ministers and Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday that all gatherings of 500 people or more should be cancelled.

The government has followed all recommendations so far.

#BREAKING: State and Federal Government to release advice to cancel ALL public gatherings of over 500 people. @CUhlmann #9News pic.twitter.com/acYJOouI1v — Nine News Australia (@9NewsAUS) March 13, 2020

NRL boss Todd Greenberg announced earlier in the day that games will go ahead with crowds, starting with tonight’s clash between the North Queensland Cowboys and Brisbane Broncos.

“At the moment it is business as normal. We are in contact with the Federal Government, the Queensland State Government and a variety of health authorities,” Greenberg said in Tonwsville on Friday.

“If anything changes we will let that be known to fans but at the moment it is business as usual.

“We have consistently been guided by experts. We have consistently said we will take advice from government and the health authorities and if they are telling us they are right to play then we will play.

“If they tell us there is a period of time that fans can’t come to games then we will enact some plans but at the moment, as the [Queensland Health] Minister said today we are open for business.”

However, the league may now be forced to backflip on that decision.

It comes after the Australian Grand Prix was sensationally cancelled earlier in the day.