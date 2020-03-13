It is looming likely that NRL will be played in front of no crowds amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Australia’s chief medical officer Brendan Murphy has advised all Premiers, Chief Ministers and Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday that all gatherings of 500 people or more should be cancelled.
The government has followed all recommendations so far.
#BREAKING: State and Federal Government to release advice to cancel ALL public gatherings of over 500 people. @CUhlmann #9News pic.twitter.com/acYJOouI1v
— Nine News Australia (@9NewsAUS) March 13, 2020
NRL boss Todd Greenberg announced earlier in the day that games will go ahead with crowds, starting with tonight’s clash between the North Queensland Cowboys and Brisbane Broncos.
“At the moment it is business as normal. We are in contact with the Federal Government, the Queensland State Government and a variety of health authorities,” Greenberg said in Tonwsville on Friday.
“If anything changes we will let that be known to fans but at the moment it is business as usual.
“We have consistently been guided by experts. We have consistently said we will take advice from government and the health authorities and if they are telling us they are right to play then we will play.
“If they tell us there is a period of time that fans can’t come to games then we will enact some plans but at the moment, as the [Queensland Health] Minister said today we are open for business.”
However, the league may now be forced to backflip on that decision.
It comes after the Australian Grand Prix was sensationally cancelled earlier in the day.
Just the standard audience when the chickens are playing… lol
Wrong again 1eyeArseclown. However as the Roosters home game average last season obliterated soufths small home game average off the park last season with the Chooks averaging 16k. And……If the ban is pursued then soufths will go close to getting into the high 400’s. And….. will be the only club playing in front of a crowd. And …….in so doing end up with the highest home crowd average in 2020.
12 home games x 485=5820 for the grand total this season.
Seems like a slight improvment from last year.😂🤣😂🤣
……….plus I must add……
Big story on Roar how Soufths play with small crowds in a massive fake home crowd. The story confirms what I have been saying for years. Soufths member fans prefer to watch the game at the pub for some type of atmosphere but most members stay home. The article on roar also confirms their small home crowd average of last season. Way behind the back to back premiership winning Sydney Roosters. Hahahahahahaha
………plus I must add……..
Fatrell not playing on the wide open elusive spaces at the SCG in front of a big Home crowd will see this child heading to the head shrink….. faster than Larry Corowa could score Balmain try hatricks.
When Fatrell sets up the rare try, he dosent run over to the player that scored and congratulate him…..he runs off towards the crowd seeking applause for his final pass. No crowd means busy head shrink.🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯
Right on AH
Entitled and big egos mate… that is what is destroying our youth culture
Not like good old Larry Corowa, he was a good fella.
Thanks for the joy you have given us Roosters
It’s been an amazing ride
🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆
There’s the fake Souths crowd article.
https://www.reddit.com/r/nrl/comments/6umt00/broadcasters_caught_using_old_vision_to_fake_nrl/
Wow that’s hilarious.. Lowest crowds ever for Souths Som Feros
The billionaires muc
St have bought the crowd too
Bwahahahahaha😂🤣😃🤣😂😁😀😁😂🤣😃🤣😂😁😀🤣ahaha
‘Right on’ , says TheD.o.l.t.52 to himself ( As AdamOfDimWood ).
Sad about all the events that can’t be attended.
Never mind, say the Nuggets! The Nuggets past local juniors reunion will go ahead! All actual past local juniors are able to attend. The number attending the function will be well below 500. So that’s good!
So says ClownOfPenriff the jealous ones apprentice of TwentyBumm.
By the way ClownOfDivide, The Pink Pansy Panthers home crowd average last season was diabolical tiny compared to the Sydney Roosters Back 2 Back World Club Champions and Premiership winners of 16k………😂😁🤣
Hello AdamOfDimWood.
You forgot to sign as TheD.o.l.t.52 & praise your own post. You’re slipping WoodCloggs.
No disagreement about the tongue in cheek, Nuggets former juniors reunion? Or the numbers that would be able to attend it? I must have been pretty close then. 😂
Roosters are safe, all 300 paid up members can still have their usual pre season get together.
Latrell is looking forward to playing in front of a majority home crowd for the first time in the NRL
.AdamHubcap March 13, 2020 at 5:58 pm
“……….plus I must add……”
AdamHubcap March 13, 2020 at 6:07 pm
“………plus I must add……..”
Let me do it for you Hubcap…..
J Morris 37 + B Morris 37 = 74.
Also 21-15= 6
30,000- 8000 (paid members)= 22,000
12 grass roots juniors – 1 grj =11
0 Latrell Mitchell at the roosters = 0 Latrell Mitchell at the roosters