Bryson Goodwin will likely head to England after being told he was no longer required at the Cronulla Sharks.

News.com.au is reporting that the centre is weighing up a contract offer from second-tier side Leigh after he was informed by the Sharks he won’t be re-signed.

The 31-year-old had a good 2020 but is not seen as part of the future of the club and now his most likely destination appears to be in the UK.

Goodwin has previously plied his trade in England having been at Warrington between 2018 and 2019.

He has played 10 Tests for New Zealand and made 183 NRL appearances since making his first-grade debut with Cronulla in 2007.

Goodwin has also had stints at the Canterbury Bulldogs and South Sydney Rabbitohs.