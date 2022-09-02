A former NRL half with 65 games of first-grade experience is on the cusp of an NRL return following a sensational season in the Super League with the Salford Red Devils.

Brodie Croft played for both Melbourne and Brisbane in a five-year span that brought a mountain of pressure and scrutiny, before eventually departing for the Super League. After a torrid time toward his eventual departure, there were suggestions he might never return.

His form since the move has been sensational, bringing Salford back to the top end of the Super League after two challenging years arrested their momentum.

The Devils made it all the way to the Super League Grand Final in 2019 but have struggled in the competition since, despite a Challenge Cup final appearance.

But in 2022 they’ve bounced back to form, and can secure a finals return with a win over a struggling Warrington side in the final round of the regular season.

Croft has led the charge in many respects, forming an excellent partnership in the halves with Mark Sneyd. He currently sits tied for third in the league with 25 try assists, and 10th in the competition for tackle breaks.

He’s also scored seven tries in his last 11 appearances and is now being heralded as one of the competition’s premier playmakers. Though Croft still has another year on his contact with Salford, he hasn’t ruled out a return to the NRL now that he’s rediscovered his love for the game.

“Coming over and playing with these boys and finding that love for the game I lost a bit at the back-end of last year has been so good,” Croft told the Out of Your League podcast.

“I would never say no (to coming back to the NRL) or close the door or anything, but I’m not looking too far ahead either.

“I thought I’d finish my career in Brisbane. That was my mindset, and it didn’t happen.

“I’m focusing on the now, and whatever happens can happen with the enjoyment I’ve brought back to my game.”

The Devils team also contains NRL veterans Tim Lafai and Elijah Taylor.