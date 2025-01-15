Unwanted Canterbury Bulldogs centre Eli Clark has found a new team after the Belmore-based club did not offer him a contract extension.

Debuting in Round 27 last year against the North Queensland Cowboys, the outside back was one of ten players confirmed to have left the club at the end of last season.

Zero Tackle now understands that Clark has signed with the Cronulla Sharks after several NRL teams had expressed an interest in his services over the past few weeks.

After playing with the Forster Tuncurry Hawks, Clark joined the Bulldogs system five years ago after impressing with the North Coast Bulldogs in the Andrew Johns Cup and Laurie Daley Cup competitions.

A regional player, Clark has previously earned representative honours playing for Country in the annual NSW Men's Police Country v City game in 2022.

At the beginning of last year, this publication spoke to Clark about his rugby league journey in which he wanted to play in the first-grade competition - he later made his NRL debut in Round 27 against the North Queensland Cowboys.

"I've always been a Doggies fan since I can remember since I was about six years old when I first started playing footy so it's pretty surreal to be at this club," Clark told this masthead.

"I watched every game as a child, and it's unexplainable how I'm here now.

"(I remember) Benny Barba scoring that try against Newcastle, it's one (moment) that sticks out. We've got a massive fan base here, and they're all so passionate, and it's really good."

The 2023 Jersey Flegg Cup premiership winner revealed that it was a surreal experience during the pre-season and the trial matches, rubbing shoulders and playing alongside people he used to watch on the television with his family.

Remembering watching Stephen Crichton's NRL debut, Clark said that he loved learning from Crichton, Jacob Kiraz, and Josh Addo-Carr as he attempts to improve his development and skill.

"I think I had a good pre-season. I've worked pretty hard and learned a lot off Ciro and players like Critta, Kiraz and Foxy, so I've had a really knowledgeable pre-season, and it's been really good for me," he added.

"I've learned so much from all of the boys (in the backs), and it's the first pre-season with all of us together, and we're bonded really tight. It's really good.

"I want to be a complete player, and Stephen Crichton's one of the most complete centres in the game, and to be able to learn off him, it's unreal."