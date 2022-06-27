As we draw the curtain on our final mid-season representative round, some veterans said farewell to the international arena, while some select youngsters used the opportunity to launch themselves to household names.

When looking back at the performances behind representative round, it'd be easy to read into David Nofoaluma's four-try effort, Joey Manu's near 400 running metres, or the efforts of joint NRLW Dally M medalist Emma Tonegato.

Yet behind these performances, are a select few young talents, slowly forging their own path within the game.

These are the hidden gems you may have missed.