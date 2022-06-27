As we draw the curtain on our final mid-season representative round, some veterans said farewell to the international arena, while some select youngsters used the opportunity to launch themselves to household names.
When looking back at the performances behind representative round, it'd be easy to read into David Nofoaluma's four-try effort, Joey Manu's near 400 running metres, or the efforts of joint NRLW Dally M medalist Emma Tonegato.
Yet behind these performances, are a select few young talents, slowly forging their own path within the game.
These are the hidden gems you may have missed.
5. Jonah Pezet
The Melbourne halfback dominated the under-19s State of Origin clash, assisting in four of New South Wales' five tries, and kicking for well over 300 metres on the way to a 28-point romp over the young Queenslanders.
A Newcastle junior, the 19-year-old half is yet to feature in the top grade, but could get an opportunity as soon as next week with the Storm facing Cronulla minus their Origin contingent.
Under the same management as Cameron Munster and Lachlan Ilias, it's a matter of 'when', not 'if', Pezet gets his big break.